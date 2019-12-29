PM Narendra Modi to address last 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2019 on December 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 60th edition of his monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat` on Sunday (December 29) at 11 AM. The edition, which will be the last Mann Ki Baat of 2019, will be broadcast on AIR, Doordarshan and Narendra Modi App.

"The final #MannKiBaat of 2019 will be held tomorrow at 11 AM. Do join," the Prime Minister tweeted.

PM Modi had addressed the nation in his last `Mann Ki Baat` on November 24 and on that day he had announced the launch of `Fit India School grading system' in schools. The prime minister had also urged the people of the country to use one`s mother tongue saying it is not advisable to ignore the mother tongue.

On November 24, PM Modi had also lauded the people of the country for displaying maturity and patience after the landmark Supreme Court verdict in Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

On November 9, the SC had ruled that the entire 2.77 acres of the disputed land be given to the deity Ram Lalla for the construction of the Ram temple and also directed the government to give five acre of land in Ayodhya to Sunni Waqf Board to build a mosque.