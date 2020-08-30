PM Narendra Modi to address the nation on 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 AM today (August 30). This 'Mann Ki Baat' will be the 68th edition of PM’s monthly radio programme which is held on the last Sunday of every month.

PM Modi addresses a range of issues in the programme and taking to microblogging site Twitter he also sought ideas and suggestions from people.

The Prime Minister had tweeted to ask people to send their inputs by writing to him using NaMo or MyGov App or by recording their messages by calling on 1800-11-7800. Phone lines have been opened from August 10.

“Tune in at 11 AM on 30th August. #MannKiBaat,” a tweet from PM Modi’s Twitter handle said.

Tune in at 11 AM on 30th August. #MannKiBaat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2020

In the previous edition of Mann ki Baat, which was also a date when India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi had paid tributes to the soldiers who fought valiantly against Pakistan’s forces during the Kargil War.

PM Modi also reminded citizens to not let their guard down amid the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). He said that it is necessary to wear masks when outside and asked those who think wearing them is troublesome to reflect upon the amount of time frontline workers have to spend in a day wearing masks. He reiterated that people need to follow all precautions to prevent Covid-19.