PM Narendra Modi to chair NITI Aayog's Governing Council meet today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the Governing Council meet of NITI Aayog on Saturday (February 20, 2021) via video conferencing at 10:30 am. This is the sixth meeting of the council.

According to the Prime Minister`s Office, the agenda of the meeting includes deliberations on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at grassroots level and health and nutrition.

The Governing Council comprises PM Modi, Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories (UTs), with Legislators and Lieutenant Governors of other UTs, and it is a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues.

While West Bengal will be represented by Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and from Punjab state Finance Minister Manpreet Badal will be taking part

In this meeting, for the first time, Ladakh will find representation in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a UT.

The meeting will also be attended by the ex-officio members of the Governing Council, Union Ministers, Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, Members and CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, and other senior officials of the Government of India.