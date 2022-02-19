PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Bio-CNG plant in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the "Gobar-Dhan (Bio-CNG) Plant" in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore at 1 pm on Saturday (February 19, 2022) via video conferencing.

The prime minister recently launched the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, with the overall vision of creating "Garbage Free Cities", according to the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO).

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will mark his presence at the event. PMO in a release said that the mission is being implemented under the overarching principles of "waste to wealth" and "circular economy" for maximizing resource recovery - both of which are exemplified in the Indore Bio-CNG plant.

The plant has the capacity to treat 550 tonnes per day of segregated wet organic waste. It is expected to produce around 17,500 kg per day of CNG and 100 tonnes per day of organic compost, the PMO’s release added. The 15-acre ground where the plant has been set up used to be a dumping zone.

Additionally, the project is expected to yield multiple environmental benefits- reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, providing green energy along with organic compost as fertilizer. The plant is based on zero-landfill models, whereby no rejects would be generated, the PMO informed.

The release also added that Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Indo Enviro Integrated Solutions Ltd. (IEISL) under a Public-Private Partnership model has set up a Special Purpose Vehicle created to implement the project, Indore Clean Energy Pvt Ltd, with a 100 per cent capital investment of Rs 150 crores by IEISL.

Indore Municipal Corporation will purchase a minimum of 50 per cent of CNG produced by the plant and in a first-of-its-kind initiative, run 400 city buses on the CNG. The balance quantity of CNG will be sold in the open market. The organic compost will help replace chemical fertilizers for agricultural and horticultural purposes.

(With inputs from Orin Basu, Zee Media)

