Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plays dhol, dances with tribal community people in Mandla - Watch

Mandla: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan played dhol and danced with the people from a tribal community, participating in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas here on Monday. The week-long programme started on November 15 to coincide with the birth anniversary of revered tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

In the video, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya is seen playing dhol and dancing with the people from a tribal community.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plays dhol, dances with the people from a tribal community, in Mandla (22.11) pic.twitter.com/kDuVOUDISg — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

Addressing the tribal gathering, the Chief Minister announced that a medical college will be opened in Mandla in the name of King Hirde Shah, a great freedom fighter, a statement from the CM Office said.

Chouhan said, "The tribes in the country and MP have a glorious past, and tribal heroes played a very important role in the freedom struggle. The British made all efforts to end the pride of our tribes. We are going to restore it."

He further said that his government was charting out a new excise policy enabling tribals to brew liquor from 'mahua' (Madhuca) flowers in the traditional way and sell it.

Earlier, Chouhan laid the foundation stone of the work of installing the statues of Gond tribal king Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah, who were blown to pieces by the British on September 18, 1857 after they revolted during the first freedom struggle.

The Chief Minister, who also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development works to the tune of Rs 600 crore, said that indigenous people will be given the right in community forest management enabling them the right over forest produce.

He further announced that petty and false cases against tribals will be withdrawn, while youth from these communities would be given training to clear competitive Army recruitment exams.

Notably, Mandla district falls under the state's Jabalpur division, which has 13 Assembly seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes, with the Congress winning 11 and the BJP two in the 2018 polls.

As per the 2011 Census, Scheduled Tribes account for 1.53 crore, or over 21 per cent, of the 7.26 crore population of MP. A total of 47 seats in the 230-member MP Assembly are reserved for STs.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV