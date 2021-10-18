हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport on October 20

PM Modi will also address a programme at the Buddhist site of Mahaparinirvana Stupa and Temple after the inauguration.

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport on October 20
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh on October 20, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation in a statement on Monday (October 18).

Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be present on the occasion.

The International Airport will get operational this week and facilitate air travel for international Buddhist pilgrims in India.

“The inaugural flight will land at the airport from Colombo, Sri Lanka carrying 125 dignitaries and Buddhist Monks, highlighting the convenience to Buddhists across the world to visit the Mahaparinirvana Sthal of Lord Buddha,” the ministry said.

The Airports Authority of India developed the Kushinagar Airport with the new terminal building spread across 3600 sqm at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore in association with the state government.

PM Modi will also address a programme at the Buddhist site of Mahaparinirvana Stupa and Temple after the inauguration.

