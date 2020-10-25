PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on October 27

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, based on the theme 'Vigilant India, Prosperous India' at on October 27. The inauguration event will be held at 4:45 PM and PM will take part in the vent via video conferencing.

The Central Bureau of Investigation organizes this National Conference coinciding with ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’, which is observed in India every year from October 27 to November 2.

The conference aims at raising awareness and reaffirming India’s commitment to promotion of integrity and probity in public life through citizen participation.

The three day conference would discuss several important factors in the field of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption like - the Challenges in investigation in foreign jurisdictions; Preventive Vigilance as a Systemic Check against Corruption; Systemic improvements for financial inclusion and prevention of bank frauds; Effective Audit as an Engine of Growth; Latest amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act as an impetus to the fight against corruption; Capacity Building and Training; Multi Agency Coordination-an enabler for faster and more effective Investigation; Emerging Trends in Economic Offences, Cyber Crimes and Transnational Organized Crime-measures to Control and Exchange of Best Practices among Criminal Investigative Agencies.

According to government, the Conference will help in enabling ease of doing business in India as it brings policymakers and practitioners on a common platform and helps to combat corruption through systemic improvements and preventive vigilance measures, thereby ushering in good governance and accountable administration.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh will also address the Inaugural Session.

The participants of the Conference include Heads of Anti-Corruption Bureaux, Vigilance Bureaux, Economic Offence Wings/CID from States/UTs; CVO’s, CBI officials and representatives from various Central agencies will also participate. The inaugural session will also be attended by Chief Secretaries and DGsP of States/UTs.