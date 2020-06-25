PM Narendra Modi to launch ‘Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' on June 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' on June 26 (Friday) for the migrant workers. This Abhiyan is intensely focused towards providing employment, promote local entrepreneurship and create a partnership with industrial associations and other organizations to provide employment opportunities.

COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the migrant workers in particular and a large number of migrant workers returned to several states. The challenge of containing COVID-19 was compounded by the need to provide basic amenities and means of livelihood to migrants and rural workers. The Centre announced the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package to stimulate various sectors.

In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 30 lakh migrant workers returned. 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh have more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers. These include 5 aspirational districts. The Uttar Pradesh government envisaged a unique initiative “Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan” which dovetails programs of Centre and state government while creating partnerships with industry and other organizations.

The PM will launch this Abhiyan at 11 am through video-conference in presence of the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. PM Modi will interact with villagers from six districts of Uttar Pradesh. Villages across all districts of Uttar Pradesh will join this program through the Common Service Centers and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, maintaining the norms of social distancing.