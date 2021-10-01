PM Narendra Modi to launch Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 at 11 AM on Friday (October 1, 2021) at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.

According to a release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), SBM-U 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 is in line with the vision of PM Narendra Modi and are designed to realize the aspiration to make all cities Garbage Free and Water Secure.

“These flagship Missions signify a step forward towards effectively addressing the challenges of rapidly urbanizing India. It will also help in achieving the targets set under the Sustainable Development Goals 2030,” the release said.

The event will also be attended by the Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the Ministers of Urban Development of States and Union Territories.

Swachh Bharat and AMRUT Missions have brought transformative changes in the lives of people in the past 6-7 years. These two missions have improved the urban landscape in the nation by adopting a scientific approach.

The release further added that the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 envisions to make all cities ‘Garbage Free’ and ensure grey and black water management in all cities other than those covered under AMRUT. This mission will focus on source segregation of solid waste, utilizing the principles of 3Rs (Reduce, reuse, recycle). The outlay of SBM-U 2.0 is around Rs 1.41 lakh crore.

On the other hand, AMRUT 2.0 mission will make the cities self-reliant and ensuring water security. This mission aims to provide 100 percent coverage of water supply to all households in around 4,700 urban local bodies by providing about 2.68 crore tap connections and 100% coverage of sewerage and septage in 500 AMRUT cities by providing around 2.64 crore sewer/ septage connections, which will benefit more than 10.5 crore people in urban areas. The outlay of AMRUT 2.0 is around Rs 2.87 lakh crore.

“AMRUT 2.0 will adopt the principles of circular economy and promote conservation and rejuvenation of surface and groundwater bodies. The Mission will promote data-led governance in water management and Technology Sub-Mission to leverage the latest global technologies and skills. ‘Pey Jal Survekshan’ will be conducted to promote progressive competition among cities,” the release added.

