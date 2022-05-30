हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Narendra Modi to release benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme today - Details here

PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched by the PM Modi to support children who have lost both the parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parent to Covid-19 pandemic.

PM Narendra Modi to release benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme today - Details here
File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 30, 2022) will release benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. "At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 30th May would be releasing benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme. Through this effort, we are supporting those who lost their parents to COVID-19," tweeted PM Modi yesterday evening. 

According to the release by the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), PM Modi will transfer scholarships to school going children. A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and health card under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be handed over to the children during the programme, said PMO. 

What is PM CARES for Children Scheme?

PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched by the PM Modi on May 29, 2021 to support children who have lost both the parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parent to Covid-19 pandemic, during the period from March 11, 2020 to February 28, 2022.

What is the objective of PM CARES for Children Scheme?

The aim of the PM CARES for Children scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner. The scheme provides them boarding and lodging, empowers them through education and scholarships, equips them for self-sufficient existence with the financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age. The scheme also ensures their wellbeing through health insurance.

How to register for PM CARES for Children Scheme? 

An online portal by the Government was launched to register the children. The portal is a single-window system that facilitates the approval process and all other assistance for children.

(With ANI inputs)

