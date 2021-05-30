PM-CARES for Children for empowerment of COVID-19 affected kids - All you need to know

New Delhi: As the country grapples COVID-19 surge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 29, 2021) chaired a meeting to discuss and deliberate on steps that can be taken to support children who have lost their parents due to the virus.

During the meeting, PM Modi announced a number of benefits for children impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and said that all such kids who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian/adoptive parents due to the fatal virus will be supported under the 'PM-CARES for Children' scheme.

He emphasized that children represent the future of the country and the country will do everything possible to support and protect them so that they develop as strong citizens and have a bright future.

Prime Minister Modi said that in such trying times it is our duty, as a society, to care for our children and instil hope for a bright future.

He added that the measures being announced have only been possible due to the generous contributions to the PM CARES Fund which will support India's fight against COVID-19.

All you need to know about PM CARES for Children:

1. Fixed Deposit in the name of the child:

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the PM CARES will contribute through a specially designed scheme to create a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each child when he or she reaches 18 years of age. This corpus will be used to give a monthly financial support/stipend from 18 years of age, for the next five years to take care of his or her personal requirements during the period of higher education and on reaching the age of 23 years, he or she will get the corpus amount as one lump-sum for personal and professional use.



2. School education for children under 10 years:

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the child will be given admission to the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar. If the child is admitted in a private school, the fees as per the RTE norms will be given from the PM CARES. The PM-CARES will also pay for expenditure on the uniform, textbooks and notebooks.



3. School education for children between 11-18 years:

The Prime Minister's Office stated that the kid will be given admission in any Central Government residential school such as Sainik School, Navodaya Vidyalaya etc. In case the child is to be continued under the care of a guardian, grandparents or extended family, then he or she will be given admission to the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar. If the child is admitted to a private school, the fees as per the RTE norms will be given from the PM CARES. Accordingly, the PM CARES will also pay for expenditure on the uniform, textbooks and notebooks.

4. Support for higher education:

The child will be assisted in obtaining education loan for professional courses and higher education in India as per the existing Education Loan norms, the PMO said. The interest on this loan will be paid by the PM CARES. "As an alternative, scholarship equivalent to the tuition fees/course fees for undergraduate or vocational courses as per Government norms will be provided to such children under Central or State Government Schemes. For children who are not eligible under the existing scholarship schemes, PM CARES will provide an equivalent scholarship," the PMO added.

5. Health insurance:

The PMO informed that every child will be enrolled as a beneficiary under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM-JAY) with a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakhs. The premium amount for these children till the age of 18 years will be paid by PM CARES.

