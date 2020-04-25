PM Narendra Modi to share his thoughts in Mann ki Baat on April 26 Sunday at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the nation on Sunday in his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat. The address will start at 11 am and viewers can listen to it live on several platforms. This will be the PM's second Mann ki Baat during the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM Modi asserted that he has been getting several insightful inputs for this month's Mann Ki Baat. He also asked people to tune in to listen to the programme. "Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat. Do tune at 11 AM tomorrow," he tweeted.

In his last Mann ki Baat on March 29, PM Modi had sought the nation's forgiveness for imposing a monumental lockdown on the country, saying it was a question of life and death and expressed confidence that "we will definitely win the battle" against the coronavirus menace. He had also praised the front-line workers in the fight against the virus as well as countless workers in the essential services who are ensuring the country doesn't come to a complete standstill.

"I seek forgiveness ... I strongly feel you will forgive me. When I see my poor brothers and sisters, then I definitely feel that they would say what kind of prime minister is this who has put us in this trouble. I especially seek their forgiveness. You had to undergo problems. I understand but there is no other way out to fight the coronavirus for a country with a population of 130 crore," he said. "But this is a battle for life and death."

To drive home his point, PM Modi had referred to an ancient Indian adage that means illness and its scourge should be nipped in the bud because when it becomes incurable with the passage of time its treatment is very difficult. He also described as "unfortunate" incidents where some of those suspected coronavirus carriers under home quarantine are being ill-treated or ostracised by others. "I am greatly pained to learn of these instances. This is very unfortunate. We need to understand that in the current circumstances, we need to ensure social distance, not human or emotional distance. These people are not criminals, " he had said.