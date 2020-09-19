PM Narendra Modi to take part in two high-level debates at UNGA: Indian diplomat TS Tirumurti

New York: As the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will mark its 75th anniversary on Monday (September 21), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in two debates in the high-level segments this year, said India`s Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti on Friday.

''This time the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will be historic & in more than one way. As far as India is concerned, the highlight will be the participation of PM Modi in two debates in the high-level segments starting on Monday,'' Titumurti was quoted as saying by ANI.

Trimurti further informed that the first is a general debate where PM Modi will deliver India's national statement and the other is the high-level plenary meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations on Monday. Tirumurti added that PM Modi's address will one of the major highlights of India's participation in UNGA.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will also be participating in some of the ministerial meetings which will be held on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), TS Tirumurti told ANI.

Speaking more about India's participation in the United Nations General Assembly Tirumurti said, ''I have no doubt that we are entering United Nations Security Council at a very interesting if not critical juncture. Both 75th anniversary of UN & COVID crisis present us with an opportunity to see whether we can do things differently.''

India's priority areas as UNSC elected member are - new opportunities for progress, effective response to international terrorism, reforming the multilateral system, comprehensive approach to international peace and security and promoting technology with a human touch as a driver of solutions.

The diplomat said, ''We'll be entering the security council during the 75th year of the UN, the world is vastly different from the world that was when we were last in the council. We have set forth our priorities which includes peace & security related issues.''

Ahead of the 75th session of UNGA Ttimurti informed that in view of the COVID-19 travel restrictions, most leaders will not travel to New York and the high-level debate will be conducted virtually.

(With ANI inputs)