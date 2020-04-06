PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda greet BJP workers on party's 40th foundation day

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its 40th foundation day on Monday (April 6) by expressed its gratitude to its founding members, leaders and workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted all party workers on the foundation day and paid tributes to those who have worked tirelessly to build the party for decades in order to help the party become what it is today.

"Greetings to all fellow @BJP4India Karyakartas on the Sthapana Diwas of the Party. Tributes to all those who have toiled hard to build the Party for decades, due to which BJP has got the opportunity to serve crores of Indians across our nation’s length and breadth,"PM Modi tweeted.

Greetings to all fellow @BJP4India Karyakartas on the Sthapana Diwas of the Party. Tributes to all those who have toiled hard to build the Party for decades, due to which BJP has got the opportunity to serve crores of Indians across our nation’s length and breadth. #BJPat40 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2020

"On the foundation day of BJP, we express gratitude to our founding members, leaders and workers, whose hardwork has not only given it the pride of being the largest party in the world but it has become synonymous with Indian culture, nationalism and development-oriented politics," the party tweeted.

भाजपा के स्थापना दिवस पर हम अपने सभी संस्थापक सदस्यों, नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं का आभार व्यक्त करते हैं, जिनके परिश्रम से भाजपा को न सिर्फ विश्व की सबसे बड़ी पार्टी होने का गौरव प्राप्त हुआ बल्कि यह भारतीय संस्कृति, राष्ट्रवाद और विकासोन्मुखी राजनीति का पर्याय बन चुकी है। #BJPat40 pic.twitter.com/lu04TwNxy7 — BJP (@BJP4India) April 6, 2020

Union Home Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah congratulated all party workers on the occasion of 40th foundation day of the party. Shah tweeted that the BJP has alwasy worked to uphold its ideoloigy of nationalism and has always worked for the welfare of the country.

BJP president JP Nadda also echoed similar feelings and thanked party's leaders and workers for working tirelessly to help the BJP become the largest party in the world.

माँ भारती को परम वैभव पर स्थापित करने के पुनीत विचार से जन्मी भारतीय जनता पार्टी को अपने परिश्रम से सींच कर विशाल वटवृक्ष के रूप में खड़ा करने वाले मनीषियों और करोड़ों समर्पित, निष्ठावान कार्यकर्ताओं को भाजपा के 40वें स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर नमन एवं शुभकामनाएं। #BJPSthapnaDiwas pic.twitter.com/5Y5iaNrdve — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 6, 2020

Notably, the BJP came into existence on April 6, 1980 and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was elected as the founding president of the party.