PM Narendra Modi unveils postage stamp on Gujarat High Court's Diamond jubilee event

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual event unveiled a commemorative postage stamp on Gujarat High Court's Diamond Jubilee celebrations on Saturday (February 6, 2021). The Gujarat High Court has completed sixty years of its establishment on May 1, 2020.

PM Modi also made an address at the event which was held through video conferencing. He congratulated the Supreme Court for hearing the most number of cases through video conferencing in the world, due to COVID-19.

"It makes us proud that our Supreme Court has heard the most number of cases through video conferencing in the world. Our High Courts and District Courts have also carried out a large number of e-proceedings during COVID," he said.

He also said, "Our judiciary has always interpreted constitution positively and creatively to strengthen it further. Be it safeguarding the rights of people of the country or when any situation arose where national interest needed to be prioritized, judiciary has always performed its duty."

Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad, Judges of Supreme Court and High Court of Gujarat and Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani were in attendence. Members of the law fraternity of Gujarat were also present during the event.

Earlier the Prime Minister was supposed to personally attend one of the events and release the stamp as part of the Diamond Jubilee, but the celebrations were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in Gujarat.

