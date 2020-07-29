PM Narendra Modi's itinerary for August 5, Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan event in Ayodhya: Full details

New Delhi: As preparations for the Bhoomi Pujan event of Ram Mandir in Ayodhua on August 5, is in full swing. The roadmap for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the foundation laying ceremony has been prepared.

According to the information, PM Modi after reaching Ayodhya will first go to Hanumangarhi temple. He will seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman, as it is believed that before Lord Ram's work it is necessary to seek Hanuman's 'permission'.

After Hanumangarhi, the Prime Minister will go directly to the Ramjanmabhoomi complex and see Ramlala there. Following which, the Bhoomi pujan ceremony will take place. PM will perform the Bhoomi Pujan from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

PM Modi is also set to make an address to the nation. It is being told that PM Modi's address will be on the construction of the Ram temple.

Apart from the Bhoomi pujan event, PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of many schemes for the development of Ayodhya.

It is being said that after laying the foundation stone, the Prime Minister will spend some time in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. During this time, he will also meet some prominent sages.