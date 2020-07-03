PM Narendra Modi's Leh visit will boost morale of Indian Army: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his surprise visit to Leh to meet the soldiers, he said it will boost the morale of the Indian Army.

PM Modi, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat visited Leh in Ladakh and was briefed by senior officers in Nimmoo on the border tensions with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

On microblogging site Twitter, Singh wrote: "The borders of the country have always been secure under the Indian Army. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Ladakh to meet and encourage the soldiers has certainly boosted the morale of the Army. I commend the Prime Minister`s move and thank him for it."

भारतीय सेना के रहते देश की सीमाएँ हमेशा सुरक्षित रही हैं। प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi का आज लद्दाख़ जाकर सेना के जवानों से भेंट करके उनका उत्साहवर्धन करने से निश्चित रूप से सेना का मनोबल और ऊँचा हुआ है।मैं प्रधानमंत्रीजी के इस कदम की सराहना करते हुए उन्हें धन्यवाद देता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 3, 2020

In his tweet, Singh also praised the Army saying that the borders of the country have always been secure because of them.

The Prime Minister reached Nimmoo early Friday morning and was seen interacting with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel.

The Defence Minister was scheduled to visit Ladakh today to review the preparedness of the Army amid the ongoing standoff with China.

Tensions escalated at the India-China border after reports of a violent face-off at Galwan valley on June 15 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo.

As many as 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the skirmish while more than 40 Chinese soldiers lost their lives.

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month.