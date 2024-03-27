Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to sound poll bugle for the approaching Lok Sabha Elections in Uttar Pradesh starting from Meerut on March 31. He will address the public rally where he will officially set the tone for the upcoming elections. Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has fielded Arun Govil from the Meerut seat, Govil is renowned for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan during the 1980s. The Rally is important for the BJP as it is optimistic about capturing Western UP as it strives to attain its ambitious goal of securing 370 seats independently.

Amidst evolving political dynamics in the state, the BJP is leading a strong coalition, including parties such as RLD, SBSP, Apna Dal (S), and Nishad party, strengthening its position. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav is forming alliances with the opposition, Mayawati is venturing into the electoral arena independently.

In 2014, the BJP won 24 out of 27 seats in the area, but this decreased to 19 in 2019, with all eight seats being won by the SP-BSP coalition. In the same year, BJP candidate Rajendra Agarwal narrowly secured the Meerut seat by defeating the SP-supported BSP candidate Haji Yakub Qureshi by a slim margin of less than 5,000 votes. In 2014, the BJP secured an exceptional 71 seats in the state while the BSP secured 10 and SP failed to surpass the mark of five seats.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place in seven phases starting from April 19. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the largest contingent of MPs, numbering 80, to Parliament, will participate in all seven phases. Voting for the first and second phases will occur on April 19 and April 26 respectively. Subsequently, the state will go to polls again in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. Uttar Pradesh voters will also participate in phases five, six, and seven on May 20, May 23, and June 1 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.