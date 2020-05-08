हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Riyaz Naikoo

Police officer suffers head injury in clashes with miscreants protesting killing of Riyaz Naikoo

Police used batons and tear smoke shells to chase away the protesters, the officials said, adding there were no reports of any injuries among the protesters so far.

Police officer suffers head injury in clashes with miscreants protesting killing of Riyaz Naikoo
File Photo

Srinagar: A police officer was injured on Friday (May 3) during clashes with miscreants, protesting the killing of terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo, in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Fayaz Hussain sustained head injury during stone pelting by miscreants at Nasrullahpora locality in Budgam district, the officials said.

The miscreants pelted stones to protest the killing of Naikoo and his associate during an encounter with security forces in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Police used batons and tear smoke shells to chase away the protesters, the officials said, adding there were no reports of any injuries among the protesters so far.

Tags:
Riyaz NaikooJammu and KashmirHizb-ul MujahideenPulwamaAwantipora
Next
Story

Teen TikTok enthusiast commits suicide in Haryana's Yamunanagar
  • 56,342Confirmed
  • 1,886Deaths

Full coverage

  • 39,17,532Confirmed
  • 2,67,509Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M24S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, May 08, 2020