हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Police teaches lesson to youth foiling coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu: Watch

Watch this video from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu to know the reaction of the youth and the fear on their faces while sitting inside the ambulance.

Police teaches lesson to youth foiling coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu: Watch
Play

New Delhi: In a bid to teach a lesson to those who are foiling lockdown guidelines in the wake of coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, Tamil Nadu Police recently adopted a novel way to create fear among such people to remain inside their home and follow the norms.

In this video, three youth are seen enjoying a bike ride without mask but were stopped by the police. They were not given any punishment but were asked to sit inside an ambulance parked there. When one of the youth was asked to sit in the ambulance he resisted as he saw a "coronavirus patient" inside but was forcibly made to sit. 

Later, two others were also forced to sit inside the vehicle despite their resistance. 

Watch this video from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu to know the reaction of the youth and the fear on their faces while sitting inside the ambulance.

They are seen apologising to the police and promising to wear the mask and follow the guidelines during the lockdown. 

Notably, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today announced a complete shutdown beginning Sunday in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai for four days, and disallowed grocery shops as well and fully curtailing the movement of the public.

He directed to tighten restrictions in select urban areas to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Salem and Tirupur in western Tamil Nadu will also be shut albeit for three days from April 26.

CM Palaniswami assured people that vegetables and fruits shall reach their doorsteps via mobile outlets.

The district collectors of Chengelpet, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram have been issued directions for implementing the full lockdown in their respective areas which are close to Greater Chennai Corporation neighbourhoods and falling under the jurisdiction of Chennai police.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus COVID-19Tamil Nadulockdown guidelines
Next
Story

How Chennai's transgender community is feeding itself, helping the needy during coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown
Corona Meter
  • 23452Confirmed
  • 4814Discharged
  • 723Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M35S

Here's Dr Subhash Chandra's mantra to remain creative during the coronavirus lockdown phase