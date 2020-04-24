Police teaches lesson to youth foiling coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu: Watch

New Delhi: In a bid to teach a lesson to those who are foiling lockdown guidelines in the wake of coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, Tamil Nadu Police recently adopted a novel way to create fear among such people to remain inside their home and follow the norms.

In this video, three youth are seen enjoying a bike ride without mask but were stopped by the police. They were not given any punishment but were asked to sit inside an ambulance parked there. When one of the youth was asked to sit in the ambulance he resisted as he saw a "coronavirus patient" inside but was forcibly made to sit.

Later, two others were also forced to sit inside the vehicle despite their resistance.

Watch this video from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu to know the reaction of the youth and the fear on their faces while sitting inside the ambulance.

They are seen apologising to the police and promising to wear the mask and follow the guidelines during the lockdown.

Notably, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today announced a complete shutdown beginning Sunday in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai for four days, and disallowed grocery shops as well and fully curtailing the movement of the public.

He directed to tighten restrictions in select urban areas to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Salem and Tirupur in western Tamil Nadu will also be shut albeit for three days from April 26.

CM Palaniswami assured people that vegetables and fruits shall reach their doorsteps via mobile outlets.

The district collectors of Chengelpet, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram have been issued directions for implementing the full lockdown in their respective areas which are close to Greater Chennai Corporation neighbourhoods and falling under the jurisdiction of Chennai police.