Police team attacked after stopping group from offering namaz in UP's Kannauj

Kannauj: In yet another incident of attack by unruly mob on frontline workers of Coronavirus, a police team, including a chowki in-charge, was attacked in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday (April 3) after they tried to stop a family from offering group namaaz. The incidet took place at Kagjiyana Mohalla at Sadar Kotwali in Kannauj.

According to reports, the chowki in-charge and two other police personnel were injured in the attack and were rushed to the district hospital where they were provided medical treatment.

As per IANS reports, the attackers also damaged the motorcycle of a LIU personnel.

Following the incident, additional forces were called in and four persons were taken into custody.

Heavy police force has deployed in the area after the attack on the police team and drones are being used by the authorities to monitor the situation.