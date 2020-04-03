हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kannauj

Police team attacked after stopping group from offering namaz in UP's Kannauj

Uttar Pradesh Police team was attacked after they tried to stop a group from offering collective namaz in Kannauj.

Police team attacked after stopping group from offering namaz in UP&#039;s Kannauj

Kannauj: In yet another incident of attack by unruly mob on frontline workers of Coronavirus, a police team, including a chowki in-charge, was attacked in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday (April 3) after they tried to stop a family from offering group namaaz. The incidet took place at Kagjiyana Mohalla at Sadar Kotwali in Kannauj.

According to reports, the chowki in-charge and two other police personnel were injured in the attack and were rushed to the district hospital where they were provided medical treatment.

As per IANS reports, the attackers also damaged the motorcycle of a LIU personnel.

Following the incident, additional forces were called in and four persons were taken into custody.

Heavy police force has deployed in the area after the attack on the police team and drones are being used by the authorities to monitor the situation.

Tags:
KannaujUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Tata Group provides accommodation at its Mumbai hotels for medical staff treating coronavirus COVID-19 patients

Must Watch

PT2M7S

This is what UP Chief Minister’s plan after lockdown