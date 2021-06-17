Political violence allegations are BJP gimmicks, bodies floating in UP: Mamata Banerjee lashes out at Centre

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister on Thursday (June 17) hit out at the BJP-ruled Centre for allegations of political violence in the state, saying they are nothing but gimmicks by the party.

She said that there was no political violence in the state barring a few sporadic incidents, that can’t be labelled as such.

“There is no political violence in West Bengal. We condemn violence. Political violence is a BJP gimmick. There may have been one or two sporadic incidents, but those can't be labelled as incidents of political violence,” the CM said.

Targeting Yogi Adityanath-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Banerjee said that the BJP should be concerned with the dead bodies floating in the rivers in the state.

“They (BJP) should have gone to UP where the dead bodies are floating,” said Banerjee.

Notably, several bodies of people suspected of being infected with COVID were found in rivers in UP.

Earlier this week, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote a letter to Banerjee saying that the Chief Minister must break silence on the deteriorating law and order situation.

Bengal CM further alleged that the Centre did not provide any money to the state for cyclone Yaas rehabilitation work so far.

“No money has been given to the State by the Centre after cyclone Yaas,” she said.

Banerjee also slammed the Centre over its "efforts to control" Twitter. She claimed that since the Centre failed to influence the microblogging platform, it is now trying to bulldoze it.

“Unfortunately, they can't control Twitter that's why they want to bulldoze them. Similarly, they can't control me that is why they are trying to bulldoze my government. They should stop this,” she said.

