Bengal Governor questions Mamata's silence on post-poll violence, alleges 'huge exodus of BJP workers'

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (June 15).

West Bengal governor has said that the Chief Minister must break silence on the deteriorating law and order situation. The state govt must take action to restore peace in the state.

Constrained to conveyed @MamataOfficial that continued silence & inaction over post poll violence, violation of human rights & dignity of women, destruction of property, perpetuation of miseries on political opponents- worst since independence, ill augurs for democracy. pic.twitter.com/zoNewdpEob — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 15, 2021

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said that he has urged CM Mamata Banerjee to break silence on post-poll retributive violence, restore law and order, provide succour to the suffering people. He further added by saying that he called upon her to have interaction on these issues at the earliest.

The post-poll violence in the West Bengal Assembly elections has gathered a lot of attention in the Indian social sphere. There are horrific details emerging out of the alleged gang rape in the West Bengal Assembly elections that has ignited the controversy again.

While more and more reports have come to light about alleged rape incidents in the post-polls West Bengal, the political parties on the ground continue to lay the blame on the opposing party.

