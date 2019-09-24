close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ponung Doming

Ponung Doming becomes Arunachal Pradesh's first woman Lieutenant Colonel in Indian Army

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday took to Twitter to extol the officer for her achievements. "A proud moment for all of us... Major #PonungDoming creates history. She is first woman Army officer from #Arunachal to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the #IndianArmy. Hearty congratulations and best wishes!" tweeted the CM.

Ponung Doming becomes Arunachal Pradesh&#039;s first woman Lieutenant Colonel in Indian Army

Army officer Ponung Doming became the first woman officer from the state to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Army.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday took to Twitter to extol the officer for her achievements. "A proud moment for all of us... Major #PonungDoming creates history. She is first woman Army officer from #Arunachal to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the #IndianArmy. Hearty congratulations and best wishes!" tweeted the CM.

Live TV

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval also heaped praises and congratulated Major Doming calling her an "empowered and daring woman". "Now this is a real empowered and daring woman! Major #PonungDoming creates history. She is the first woman Army officer from #Arunachal to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the #IndianArmy. Hearty congratulations and best wishes!" tweeted Doval.

According to the Northeast now website, she is a resident of Pasighat in East Siang district. She did her civil engineering from Walchand College of Engineering, Maharashtra in 2005 and joined L & T, Kolkata where she worked for nearly two years, reported Northeast now.

During this time, she continued her preparation for the Service Selection Board, Allahabad and in 2008 she succeded Army and joined the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, as reported by Northeast now. After joining as Lieutenant, Doming rose to the position of Major within four-and-half years.

According to Arunachal 24, the Lieutenant Colonel said that she is happy and satisfied over her new achievement which gives her more responsibility towards the nation. She also said that after the sincere effort and lots of hard works despite financial shortages she could finally make it to such level. The officer also suggested every youth of the state to be determined and sincere in whatever field they choose.

"I will consider myself blessed if I am able to inspire even a single person to do whatever little we can do for our state and the country," the Arunachal 24 reported quoting the Lieutenant Colonel.

In April 2014, she had also joined the UN peacekeeping mission at the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Tags:
Ponung DomingArmy Arunachal PradeshArmy womanIndian Army
Next
Story

TTD identifies three more non-Hindu employees, charges them of concealing faith

Must Watch

PT15M44S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day