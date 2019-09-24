Ponung Doming becomes Arunachal Pradesh's first woman Lieutenant Colonel in Indian Army

Army officer Ponung Doming became the first woman officer from the state to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Army.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday took to Twitter to extol the officer for her achievements. "A proud moment for all of us... Major #PonungDoming creates history. She is first woman Army officer from #Arunachal to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the #IndianArmy. Hearty congratulations and best wishes!" tweeted the CM.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval also heaped praises and congratulated Major Doming calling her an "empowered and daring woman". "Now this is a real empowered and daring woman! Major #PonungDoming creates history. She is the first woman Army officer from #Arunachal to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the #IndianArmy. Hearty congratulations and best wishes!" tweeted Doval.

According to the Northeast now website, she is a resident of Pasighat in East Siang district. She did her civil engineering from Walchand College of Engineering, Maharashtra in 2005 and joined L & T, Kolkata where she worked for nearly two years, reported Northeast now.

During this time, she continued her preparation for the Service Selection Board, Allahabad and in 2008 she succeded Army and joined the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, as reported by Northeast now. After joining as Lieutenant, Doming rose to the position of Major within four-and-half years.

According to Arunachal 24, the Lieutenant Colonel said that she is happy and satisfied over her new achievement which gives her more responsibility towards the nation. She also said that after the sincere effort and lots of hard works despite financial shortages she could finally make it to such level. The officer also suggested every youth of the state to be determined and sincere in whatever field they choose.

"I will consider myself blessed if I am able to inspire even a single person to do whatever little we can do for our state and the country," the Arunachal 24 reported quoting the Lieutenant Colonel.

In April 2014, she had also joined the UN peacekeeping mission at the Democratic Republic of Congo.