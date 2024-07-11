Trouble Mounts For IAS Puja Khedkar: Centre Forms Panel To Probe Grave Allegations Including OBC, Disability Claims

Dr Puja Khedkar IAS News: The trouble seems mounting for controversial IAS trainee Puja Khedkar who shot into the limelight due to allegations of misuse of power. Amid the serious allegations levelled against her, the Central government has formed a one-member panel to look into the matter. According to reports, the committee will probe all allegations including those related to her fake OBC and medical certificates submitted by her. The panel will also look into her scrutiny at the time of the interview. The committee will also probe her conduct during probation.

The one-member committee, led by a senior officer at the level of Additional Secretary to the Government of India, will submit the investigation report within two weeks. The Pune Police has already initiated an action against her to probe the allegations of Khedkar using red-blue beacon light on her personal Audi car with Maharashtra Shashan written on it.

IAS Puja Khedkar UPSC Rank

A 2023-batch IAS officer, Puja Khedkar secured an All India Rank of 841 owing to her claim of non-creamy layer OBC quota. Despite getting the 841 rank, she mysteriously managed to get the IAS posting. As per reports, she also claimed to fall into the Non-creamy layer of the OBC despite having an asset worth Rs 22 crore and income of over Rs 40 lakh. However, as per the rule, only those who come under the non-creamy layer whose income is less than Rs 8 lakh per year.

Puja Khedkar Age, Disability

IAS Puja Khedkar is 32 years old and has claimed several physical disabilities including learning, being visually impaired and mentally ill to get into the civil services. However, as per reports, she skipped the required medical test by AIIMS six times and later submitted an MRI certificate from a private centre to secure her posting.

IAS Puja Khedkar Father

Her father Dilip Khedkar is also a retired administrative service official and as per his election affidavit, he has assets worth over Rs 40 crore. This also raises questions about her non-creamy layer claim.

IAS Puja Khedkar Controversy

Puja Khedkar is accused of misusing her power and making demands that she is not eligible for. It included a separate cabin for her, a private car with a VIP number and a security personnel which a trainee IAS is not eligible for.