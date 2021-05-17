Portals of Kedarnath temple open today at 5 am, devotees get online 'darshan'

New Delhi: Portals of Kedarnath temple opened on Monday (May 17) with an opening ceremony that was held at 5 am. Devotees could not attend the opening ceremony, but arrangements were made for them to have online 'darshan'. Precaution has been taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic surge.

In the wake of the pandemic surge, the Char Dham Devasthanam Board has decided to suspend the famous 'Char Dham' yatra but the board has made necessary preparations for a virtual 'visit'. This will facilitate millions of devotees from all across the country to get a 'darshan' of the Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri Dhams shrines, through virtual means.

Garhwal Commissioner and Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board Chief Executive Officer, Ravinath Raman, said that a website and other mediums are being updated to allow the devotees to visit the temples through virtual means. People associated with the temple, however, will be allowed entry with all the COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, not more than 25 people each, including priests, teerth purohits, and district administration officials, will attend the opening ceremonies at Yamunotri and Gangotri which will be low-key affairs, Gangotri Mandir Samiti official Rajesh Semwal earlier told PTI.

Last year also, they had reopened after their closure in winters only so that the priests could conduct regular prayers. The portals of Yamunotri Dham opened at around 12 pm on Friday on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, whereas those of Gangotri opened at 07.31 am on Saturday.

Earlier on April 29, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had announced the suspension of the Chardham Yatra but said that the temples would open as per schedule for regular prayers by teerth-purohits only.

Notably, COVID cast its shadow on the yatra, which is considered the backbone of the hill economy.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV