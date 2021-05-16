हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Kedarnath Temple portals to reopen on May 17, devotees allowed virtual access

Kedarnath Temple is all set to reopen its portals on May 17, Monday, though, devotees will not allowed and arrangements have been made for online 'darshan'. The famous 'Char Dham' yatra has been suspended in view of the pandemic. 

Kedarnath Temple portals to reopen on May 17, devotees allowed virtual access

New Delhi: Kedarnath Temple is all set to reopen its portals on May 17, Monday, though, devotees will not allowed and arrangements have been made for online 'darshan'. Even the local residents of the district are not allowed to visit the temples.

The famous 'Char Dham' yatra has been suspended in view of the pandemic. The authorities of the Char Dham Devasthanam Board have made necessary preparations for a virtual 'visit'.

With this millions of devotees from all across the country can get a 'darshan' of the Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri Dhams shrines, through virtual means.

Garhwal Commissioner and Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board Chief Executive Officer, Ravinath Raman, said a website and other mediums are being updated to allow the devotees to visit the temples through virtual means.

While, on people associated with the temple will be allowed inside and COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

The media in-charge of Devasthanam Board, Dr. Harish Gaur told that the Devasthanam Board in Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham has completed the preparations for opening of the doors. Sanitisation, electricity and water supply, accommodation for priests, Vedpathis have been arranged. Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, and thermal screening are mandatory.

The portal to Kedarnath Temple will open at 5 am tomorrow morning while the doors of Badrinath Temple is set to open on May 18 at 4.15 am. To the doors of Yamunotri Dham and Gangotri Dham were opened on May 14 and May 15, respectively.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusKedarnath temple
Next
Story

Odisha: Puri Jaganath temple to remain closed for public till June 15 as COVID cases rise

Must Watch

PT10M59S

Bollywood Breaking: Today is Vicky Kaushal's birthday