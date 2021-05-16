Kedarnath Temple portals to reopen on May 17, devotees allowed virtual access

New Delhi: Kedarnath Temple is all set to reopen its portals on May 17, Monday, though, devotees will not allowed and arrangements have been made for online 'darshan'. Even the local residents of the district are not allowed to visit the temples.

The famous 'Char Dham' yatra has been suspended in view of the pandemic. The authorities of the Char Dham Devasthanam Board have made necessary preparations for a virtual 'visit'.

With this millions of devotees from all across the country can get a 'darshan' of the Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri Dhams shrines, through virtual means.

Garhwal Commissioner and Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board Chief Executive Officer, Ravinath Raman, said a website and other mediums are being updated to allow the devotees to visit the temples through virtual means.

While, on people associated with the temple will be allowed inside and COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

The media in-charge of Devasthanam Board, Dr. Harish Gaur told that the Devasthanam Board in Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham has completed the preparations for opening of the doors. Sanitisation, electricity and water supply, accommodation for priests, Vedpathis have been arranged. Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, and thermal screening are mandatory.

The portal to Kedarnath Temple will open at 5 am tomorrow morning while the doors of Badrinath Temple is set to open on May 18 at 4.15 am. To the doors of Yamunotri Dham and Gangotri Dham were opened on May 14 and May 15, respectively.