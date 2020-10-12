Power Generator at Apex Hospital in Mumbai catches fire, all patients safe

Mumbai: A power Generator caught fire at Apex Hospital in Mumbai on Monday (October 12). All the patients admitted at Mulund's Apex Hospital are safe as the fire incident was noticed by the hospital staff.

The Generator was being run by the hospital due to a breakdown in the city. The power supply in the area was not restored till late evening in the Mulund area, according to 24 Taas report.

The blackout left thousands of train passengers stranded at different and delayed college exams. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the reasons behind the grid failure.

Notably, both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) did not face any issue due to the power failure.

Meanwhile, a central team comprising officials from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) would be sent to Mumbai to study the power breakdown in the city and assist the state government in finding solutions to such situations.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Power on Monday evening, Power Minister RK Singh said, "A central team will visit Mumbai to identify the problem and to find out possible solutions against such breakdown."

Earlier in the day, Singh said the power supply in Mumbai has been restored substantially, adding "Out of more than 2000 MW which went off, about 1900 MW has been restored, the remaining will be restored soon. The national grid is fine, the problem happened in some parts of the state grid."

Tata Power attributed the power outage to a simultaneous substation tripping at state-run transmission company MSETCL's two substations in the suburbs of Kalwa and Kharghar.

Tata Power's official statement said, "Tata Power regrets the inconvenience caused to its consumers due to this unforeseen event in power failure due to the transmission system failure leading to the cascading impact to all downstream suppliers of electricity including Tata Power, BEST and its consumers."

Notably, Tata Power is into both generation and distribution of power.