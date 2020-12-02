हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharatiya Janata Party

Prayagraj court dismisses bail plea of BJP leader Shyam Prakash Dwivedi in rape case

The BJP leader is accused of raping a BA girl in 2019. 

Prayagraj court dismisses bail plea of BJP leader Shyam Prakash Dwivedi in rape case
File Photo

Prayagraj: A district court in Prayagraj has rejected the bail plea of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shyam Prakash Dwivedi who is accused in a rape case. 

The Additional District Judge (ADJ) (POCSO) Alok Kumar Shukla rejected the bail plea of Shyam Prakash and his friend Anil Dwivedi. Both are in jail after a case was registered against them by Police on September 16, for raping a BA girl student in Prayagraj.

The complaint was lodged in the Colonelganj Police Station in the incident that goes back to the year 2019. 

The complainant said that the accused used to meet her in the name of selling land in Pratapgarh. As per the girl, both the accused forcefully made physical relations with her and also threatened that they will kill her and her family if she reports the incident. She alleged both the accused of raping her in a hotel and that the two had also forcibly entered her house in March and raped her.

Earlier in September, Shyam Prakash Dwivedi had said that he's innocent and called it a political conspiracy. He said that he's been involved in a movement to stop religious conversions which is the reason why he's being framed.

The accused leader is amongst one of the most influential leaders of the 'Sangam' city and has been the regional vice president of the BJP Yuva Morcha's Kashi. His father Ramraksha Dwivedi has also been the District President of BJP in Prayagraj. 

Shyam reportedly has his own hotel and runs other businesses as well and reports say that Shyam's partner Anil Dwivedi had a private hospital in Sohbatiabagh area of ​​the city.

 

Live TV

Tags:
Bharatiya Janata PartyBJPKumbh of Prayagraj
Next
Story

NEP-2020: Centre forms task force on imparting technical education in Mother Tongue
  • 94,99,413Confirmed
  • 1,38,122Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT51S

Farmers protest : Farmers alleges that government is applying divide and rule policy