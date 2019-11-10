President Kovind, PM Modi extend wishes on the occasion of Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended his wishes to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi, which marks the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Taking to micoblogging site Twitter, President Kovind extended "good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad." He further said that Prophet Muhammad's message of universal brotherhood and compassion "inspires us to work for well being of all."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the nation on the Prophet's birthday. He said that he was inspired by the words of Prophet Muhammad and hoped that "this day further the spirit of harmony and compassion in society." PM Modi further said, "May there be peace all around."

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also conveyed his wishes to the nation on Milad-Un-Nabi, which celebrates the birth of the Prophet and said that Prophet Mohammad preached love, peace, compassion, universal brotherhood and empathy. He showed humanity the path of righteousness and virtue.

The Vice President further said, "I hope that this celebration of the life of the Prophet will strengthen the spirit of generosity and charity and bring people closer to one another. May His eternal message continue to guide us in building a peaceful and harmonious society."

Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad. It is celebrated during the third month according to the Islamic calendar. It is also known as Mawlid or Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif. Prophet was born on the 12th day of Rabee ul Awwal in Mecca in 570 CE.

In 2019, the Sunni community will celebrate it on November 10 and the Shia community will pay tribute to the birth of Prophet Muhammad on November 15.