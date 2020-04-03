President Ram Nath Kovind to hold discussions with Governors, L-Gs on response to COVID-19

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will hold a video-conference from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday (Aprile 3, 2020) with Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of all states and union territories to bolster the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The agenda of the conference will be the status of COVID-19 in the states, the role of the Red Cross with a focus on vulnerable sections. In addition, the role of civil society, voluntary organisations, private sector in complementing the efforts of the union and state governments to contain the spread of the coronavirus will also be discussed.

An official release said it will be second such videoconference.

In the first videoconference held on March 27, 2020, 14 Governors and Delhi Lt. Governor shared experiences in their territories.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi will also share a brief video message for the country outlining what needs to be done in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The PM might also explain how the government plans to end the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the country over the pandemic.

The PM will share the video message around 9 AM on Friday.