Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands immediate release of Chandrashekhar Azad

New Delhi: Extending her support to the Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad, who is in jail for anti-CAA protest in Delhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Sunday, has demanded his immediate release.

Priyanka slammed the government for keeping the Dalit leader in jail. Azad, who hails from Saharanpur, has considerable influence among the Dalits and is rising in prominence.

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "The government`s policy of oppressing all expressions of dissent and protest has reached the point of cowardice. The lack of basic humanity in their actions is shameful. There are absolutely no grounds to keep Chandrashekhar in jail, let alone deny him medical treatment if he is unwell. He should be sent to AIIMS to be treated immediately."

Congress General Secretary has been touring the state and meeting the victims of police action during anti-CAA protests.

"Priyankaji has made considerable impact in the state while taking up the cause of the oppressed and has been meeting the victims, the kind of ill treatment the government has meted out to the Dalits and minorities, the way they have dealt with Chandrashekhar Azad case is unacceptable," said Jitin Prasada, who is trying to woo Brahmins, and meeting the victims kin in the state who have been killed during the BJP regime.

It's because of his effort that the government, under pressure, ordered a CBI probe in girl student`s death in Navodaya School in Mainpuri, a party leader said.

Priyanka Gandhi, on Saturday, met the victims in Muzaffarnagar and Meerut who were brutally beaten by the police in anti-CAA protests including children and elderly people.

The way Priyanka Gandhi has reached out to the victims has rattled the opposition and the government in the state. Now Congress is the main opposition which is taking up the people`s cause, said spokesperson of the party, Rajiv Tyagi.

The Congress which is in the opposition in UP since 1989 is now trying to woo its core support of Dalit Muslim and Brahmins.