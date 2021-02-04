हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi's cavalcade meets with accident in UP's Hapur, four cars of her convoy hit each other

The accident took place at Uttar Pradesh's Hapur Road while she was on enroute to Rampur to meet the family of farmer Navreet Singh, who had died when a tractor overturned on him during the Republic Day violence. Fortunatley, no injuries have been reported.

Priyanka Gandhi&#039;s cavalcade meets with accident in UP&#039;s Hapur, four cars of her convoy hit each other

Nwe Delhi: Congress' UP General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's cavalcade was involved in an accident on Thursday, as many as four cars collided with each other.

The accident took place at Uttar Pradesh's Hapur Road while she was on enroute to Rampur to meet the family of farmer Navreet Singh, who had died when a tractor overturned on him during the Republic Day violence.

Fortunatley, no injuries have been reported in the incident and the cars have suffered minor damages.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

