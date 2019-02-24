Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra hints at joining politics

NEW DELHI: Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday hinted that he may join politics in the near future.

It is to be noted that Vadra's wife and Rahul Gandhi's sister wife Priyanka Gandhi made her official debut in active politics around a month ago and is now Congress' general secretary in Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

In a Facebook post, the 49-year-old Vadra said, "All these years of experience and learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use...Once all these accusations and allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people."

"Years and months I spent campaigning, working in different parts of the country, but mainly in UP, gave me a feeling to do more for people and make smaller changes possible by me, in areas and when they got to know me, the genuine love, affection, respect I earned was humbling," he added.

Vadra has been facing intense grilling from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the recent past over his alleged involvement in money laundering and land grab cases. He has often accused the Centre of using ED against him in order to divert the attention of voters from the real issues confronting the country.

"More than a decade of different governments being after me, using and highlighting my name to divert real issues of the country (sic)," he said.

"People of the country gradually realised this Modus and knew there was no truth in any of these allegations. People reach out and show respect and wish me luck for a better future," he added.

Referring to his repeated visits to ED offices for questioning, Vadra, who is a businessman said: "Now with my visits to the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi and Rajasthan, almost 8 visits, of many hours and since I have always adhered to rules and surely not above the law, I have been a person to learn from every event I go through."

In his post, Vadra also talked about the social works which he has been doing for the betterment of common people. Earlier also Vadra had hinted at joining politics and had visited Raebareli and Amethi - the strongholds of Gandhis - during election time.

(with ANI inputs)