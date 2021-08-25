हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ghaziabad

Property dealer shot dead in head in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

The accused had fired at the property dealer from a lose distance, piercing his head, after which the victim was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Property dealer shot dead in head in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Ghaziabad
Representational Image

Ghaziabad: A property dealer who was shot in the head here died at a hospital during treatment on Wednesday, police said.

Devendra was playing ludo outside his residence on Tuesday night when he was shot at by his neighbour Jagmal.

The victim's brother lodged a complaint against Jagmal and his sons Mohit and Himanshu in this regard, SP (City-I) Nipun Agarwal said.

The accused had fired at him from a lose distance, piercing his head, after which the victim was rushed to a hospital where he died on Wednesday, the SP said.

Police are raiding possible hideouts of the accused, Agarwal added.

