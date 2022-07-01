Supreme Court slams Nupur Sharma over Prophet comment remarks. "You should apologise to the whole country. She (Nupur Sharma) is solely responsible for what has happened in the country." said the Supreme Court.

Justice Surya Kant said, "We saw the debate, how she insisted. The way she said everything and later said that she is a lawyer is shameful. She should apologize to the entire country."

Nupur Sharma had appealed that all the FIRs lodged against her be sent to Delhi. The petition was heard in the Supreme Court. During the hearing, the lawyer of the suspended BJP leader alleged that she (Nupur Sharma) is constantly facing threats. In this regard, the judge wants to know, "Is she getting threats? Or is it the security in threat? The way she has stirred up emotions in the whole country, this woman alone is responsible for what is happening in the country."

Justice Surya Kant also said, "she was the spokesperson of a party, what happened! She thinks she has a backup of power with her, so she can make any kind of comment without respecting the country's rules."

In view of this, Nupur Sharma's lawyer told the court that she was only replying to a question from the host during the debate on TV. The court then said that then there should be a case against the host as well. The lawyer then remarked that citizens had no right to speak? In response, the judge said, "In a democracy, everyone has the right to speak. In a democracy, grass also has the right to be born. Donkeys have a right to eat.

Prophet Comment Row: Who is Nupur Sharma?

Nupur, a graduate in economics from Hindu College under Delhi University, later also earned a law degree. She also holds a masters in law from the London School of Economics.

Nupur is involved in politics in college. She emerged as the leader of the Sangh Parivar's student wing, the ABVP.

Nupur Sharma became the president of the Delhi University Students' Union in 2008.

Nupur was fielded against AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi assembly constituency in the Delhi assembly constituency in 2015. However, she lost to Kejriwal by 31,583 votes.

Nupur Sharma became delhi BJP spokesperson in 2017.

Several countries, including Iran, Qatar and the United States, have been vocal in their criticism of Nupur's comments. In the end, under pressure, the BJP leadership suspends Nupur Sharma. But even then, the fire of anger did not go away. There have been demands from various quarters for Nupur's arrest. Complaints were lodged against Nupur at several police stations including Kolkata and Mumbai.