Mamata Banerjee has come out against the BJP's 'false' campaign on social media. Without even naming anyone, the Chief Minister lashed out at suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Speaking at a Trinamool workers meeting in Asansol on Tuesday, Mamata said, "I am in favour of social networks. I'm on the side of those who speak well, tell the truth. I am for those social media who stand for the truth even with their lives. And the BJP's social network means showing fake videos, cheating, spreading lies. They have a lot of money. That's why they're lying on social media and YouTube.

The Chief Minister did not stop there. Targeting the BJP, she said, "If your leader is lying about religion, saying dirty things, then you don't arrest them. They sits quietly. Even if you kill, there's no talk. And even if we talk, they make us murderers. Why did you arrest Zuber? What did he do? What did Teesta do? I'm not going to take the names of dirty people. You don't arrest those who abuse religion! You give them security. But our state summoned her. We won't leave her. We will take action against those who lie."

It is to be noted that the entire country is agitated over the comments of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma about Prophet Hazrat Mohammad. There have also been protests in the state for several days. An FIR has been lodged against her at several places in the country as well as at two police stations in Kolkata. Nupur Sharma was summoned by the Amherst street police station after the Narkeldanga police station. .

But after the summons of The Kolkata Police, the suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma expressed fears for her life. According to police sources, she sent an email asking for four weeks' time. Earlier, Nupur Sharma was summoned by the Narakonda police station on June 20 for her controversial remarks. She still didn't show up. In that case too, Nupur emailed the police and asked for four weeks' time.