Protest, detention, bulldozer drama: Shaheen Bagh demolition drive- 10 updates

New Delhi: On Monday, fresh protests erupted in Delhi’s famous Shaheen Bagh, a name that became synonymous with the anti-CAA protests, this time against the anti-encroachment drive undertaken by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in the area and its adjoining localities. While, the Supreme Court of India, which earlier put a stay on the Jahangirpuri and Sarojini Nagar demolitions, refused to intervene stating that the court can’t entertain every encroachment exercise-related case, the opposition leaders alleged foul politics in the anti-encroach drive targeting Shaheen Bagh. The Shaheen Bagh demolition drive has been halted for today as officials returned with the bulldozers following the unrest, the municipal body said that the anti-encroachment exercise will resume after the review meeting.
Here are the key updates on the Shaheen Bagh demolition drive
- Hundreds of protesters, including women, opposed the SDMC's anti-encroachment drive as bulldozers rolled into the area in the presence of heavy police personnel. Later, the officials returned with bulldozers without conducting the exercise, reported PTI.
- The protesters raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the Centre and demanded that the action be stopped.
- Supreme Court refused to intervene in the ongoing anti-encroachment drive being carried out by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in the Shaheen Bagh and adjoining localities.
- The Apex Court refused to entertain a plea by the CPI-M against the demolition drive in Shaheen Bagh by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), saying it would not interfere at the behest of a political party.
- Demolition will take place in Delhi’s New Friends Colony on Tuesday (tomorrow) from 11 am, said the chairman of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Rajpal Singh.
- SDMC is conducting a review meeting to ascertain the reasons for stopping the demolition at Shaheen Bagh and after the review meeting, the bulldozer will roll on again to remove illegal encroachment in the area, said SDMC.
- Expenses incurred by SDMC to remove the encroachment will be compensated by the property owners, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said.
- The protests caused traffic snarls at Shaheen Bagh, Kalindi Kunj, Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar and Mathura Road, among other places.
- Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan joined the locals in their protest against the move of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and alleged that the MCD is carrying out the drive to "disturb the atmosphere."
- Delhi police detained several protesters including political party workers, for staging a `dharna` and blocking the bulldozers in the Shaheen Bagh area.