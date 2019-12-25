Protesters destroying public property should introspect; duty of citizens to respect police: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday criticised the destruction of public property during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), adding that those involved should introspect if what they did was right. Addressing people at the foundation laying ceremony of Atal Bihari Medical University in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, PM Modi said, "I request and tell these protesters that if good roads, facilities, and a clean sewerage system is a citizen's right, maintaining them correctly is their responsibility as well. Everyone who has protested violently and has vandalized property in recent times must ask himself, was this the right way?"

He added, "I want to request the youth of UP and every other individual. Now that we're heading towards 75 years after independence, the time has come when we must look at our responsibilities."

The PM also asserted that quality education is the right of the students but the safety of educational institutions and respect for teachers are their duties. He also added that a secure atmosphere is the right of the people but it is also the duty of citizens to respect the work of the police. "Quality education is our right but the safety of educational institutions and respect for teachers are our duties. The secure atmosphere is our right, but it's also the duty of citizens to respect the work of police," added PM Modi.

Speaking on Article 370 and Ram temple, he added that the issues were resolved peacefully. "The way to give citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan has been cleared. 130 crore Indians have found a solution to such challenges with confidence," said PM Modi.

"We should fulfill our responsibilities, achieve our goals, this should be our resolve on Good Governance Day, This is the expectation of the public, this was also the spirit of Atal ji. We have to remember our right and responsibilities together. Excellent education, accessible education is our right, but the safety of institutions of education, respect for teachers, we have an obligation," added the PM.

On making drinking water accessible to the people and construction of houses for the poor, PM Modi said, "We are dedicated to providing drinking water to every family by 2024. All these mechanisms are building a strong base for New India. We're walking ahead with the entire country towards becoming a USD five trillion economy on this strong base. About 2 crore houses have been built for the poor people of India. We're working very hard to provide a house to the people who do not have one. Roads and railway connectivity are being extended and the work is being done at great speed."

PM Modi added, "11 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh have benefited from Ayushman Bharat scheme. Jan-Aushadhi Yojana is providing medicines at a cheaper cost. Atal Medical University will bring medical, dental, paramedical and nursing colleges in the state under one umbrella. All government & private medical colleges will be affiliated to it. Our aims are preventive healthcare and widening affordable healthcare

The PM paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present. PM Modi unveiled the statue of Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan, on his birth anniversary.