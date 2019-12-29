हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Gandhi

Proud of you: Robert Vadra backs Priyanka Gandhi after Uttar Pradesh Police allegedly manhandles her

Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra on Sunday (December 29) supported her for meeting the kin of arrested anti-CAA protesters and called her compassionate.

A day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi accused the Uttar Pradesh police of manhandling her in Lucknow, her husband Robert Vadra on Sunday (December 29) supported Priyanka and called her compassionate.

Vadra tweeted that what Priyanka did was right and ‘there is no crime to be with people in need or in grief’.

In another tweet, Vadra targeted Uttar Pradesh police, saying he was disturbed by police's behaviour towards Priyanka. “While one held her by the throat, the other woman cop pushed her & she fell down. But she was determined & she travelled on a two-wheeler to meet family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri (sic),” he wrote.

The trouble started after Priyanka Gandhi was forcibly stopped by Uttar Pradesh police from meeting the kin of anti-Citizenship Act protester. Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev had said, ''We condemn the physical violence on protesters and manhandling of Priyanka Gandhi Ji. This government should be dismissed and there should be President's Rule in the state.''

A tweet from the Congress' Twitter handle said, ''Priyanka's car was "forcefully stopped" by UP Police while she "was on her way to meet the family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri".

However, the UP Police categorically rejected the allegations of manhandling Priyanka Gandhi and accused her security officials of not cooperating with them.

Addressing a press conference, Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithini said, ''Today, morning area in-charge, Dr Archana Singh has presented a report to Additional Superintendent where she has mentioned that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's car was not moving in the scheduled route rather a different route.'' ''Singh has also written that whatever rumours are doing rounds on social media of heckling and strangulating Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are wrong,'' he added.

Priyanka GandhiRobert VadraUttar Pradesh policeLucknow
