Pulwama attack fallout: AMU issues advisory asking Kashmiri students to remain inside campus

ALIGARH: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) officials on Sunday said that an advisory has been issued by the varsity to its Kashmiri students asking them "not to move out of the campus" as a precautionary measure after protests broke out in several parts of the city following the terror attack in Pulwama.

The attack which took place on February 14 claimed the lives of 40 CRPR personnel. The suicide bomber who carried out the attack was later identified as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Adil Ahmad from Kakapora in Pulwama.

Talking to PTI, AMU Proctor Professor Mohsin Khan said: "The university authorities are maintaining constant vigil on law and order situation on the campus, especially in the wake of highly inflammatory social media posts emanating from the city."

Khan added, "We are very clear that there is going to be zero tolerance on our part towards any act of lawlessness, especially one which smacks of anti-national activity even remotely."

The AMU proctor said a Kashmiri student has been suspended for posting an objectionable tweet in connection with the deadly attack.

Khan said that Kashmir-origin undergraduate student Basim Hilal has been suspended and he is no longer at the campus. An FIR against Hilal was also lodged at the Civil Lines police station after his controverisal post went viral on social media.

