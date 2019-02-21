Pulwama attack: Home Ministry authorises air travel for CAPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: In order to secure its CRPF jawans and other paramilitary forces deployed in the Kashmir valley will now be able to travel by air to join duty or while going on leave as the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday approved their entitlement of taking a commercial flight to and fro Jammu-Srinagar and Delhi-Srinagar.

The decision of MHA will immediately benefit approximately 7.8 lakh personnel of CAPFs in the ranks of constable, head constable and Assistant sub-inspector of police, who were otherwise not eligible earlier.

As per the announcement, this will include their journey on duty as well as leave, i.e, while going on leave from Jammu and Kashmir to home and return.

The official Twitter handle of Home Minister of India shared the news in a series of tweets:

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the entitlement of air travel on Delhi-Srinagar, Srinagar-Delhi, Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Jammu sectors to all the personnel of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces."

"This facility is in addition to the existing air courier services for CAPFs that have been steadily extended in all sectors by the MHA to help the jawans cut down on travel time during their journey to and fro from home on leave."

"In Jammu and Kashmir Sector, it may be recalled that Air Courier Service for CAPFs jawans was approved for the Jammu-Srinagar-Jammu sector. Subsequently, the service was extended to cover — Delhi-Jammu, Jammu-Srinagar, Srinagar-Jammu and Jammu-Delhi sector in December 2017. The number of flights was further extended in Dec 2018. In addition, air support is provided from Indian Air Force as and when required," the official said.

A senior official said jawans and sub-officers, the ranks who were killed in the February 14 suicide attack in Pulwama in J-K, will now be able to book tickets in commercial flights and claim reimbursement from their organisation or force.

The announcement from the Ministry of Home Affairs comes in the wake of the killing of at least 40 CRPF jawans in a deadly attack on their convoy in Pulwama on February 14.