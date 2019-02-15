Pulwama attack: Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Tamil Nadu, Karnataka to pay last respect to martyred jawans

New Delhi: A day after the deadliest terror attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has on Friday cancelled all prior commitments scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

The Defence Minister will visit Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to pay last respects to the martyred CRPF jawans of the two states, who lost their lives in the attack.

Sitharaman, along with other leaders, paid homage to the slain CRPF personnel after their mortal remains were brought to the national capital earlier in the day.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

