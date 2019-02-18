Pulwama attack perpetrators committed 'grave mistake', will face appropriate action: Jitendra Singh

JAMMU: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said those involved in Thursday's terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama had committed a "grave mistake" and they will have to face appropriate action for their misdeed.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives when a suicide bomber owing allegiance to Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed rammed a car loaded with over 100 kg of explosives into a bus full of CRPF personnel on Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Narandra Modi has assured the nation of appropriate action and those who indulged in such an act have committed a grave mistake," Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office said.

"Whatever action will be taken under the leadership of the prime minister will be in national interest," Singh told reporters.

Talking to PTI, the Union Minister slammed Kashmiri political parties like the PDP and NC, stressing that these parties do not think twice before criticising security forces but they don't like to open their mouth against terrorists and separatist leaders.

"It is easy to condemn BJP, which believes in democracy, and the security forces, which do not respond. NC, PDP and Kashmir-based Congress leaders did not speak a word against Hurriyat and their tongues waver in criticising terrorists," the senior BJP leader said.

"The people of Jammu faced the grave situation of 1990 with patience. They once again demonstrated patience despite the fact that the deadly attack boiled the blood of nationalists and the reaction was natural but they did not allow violence," he said.

