Pulwama fallout: Gadkari reveals plan to block water flowing from India to Pakistan

BAGHPAT: After the withdrawal of the Most Favourable Nation (MNF) status to Pakistan in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced that he will soon take steps to divert the water flow of Indian rivers going into Pakistan to nurture river Yamuna.

Addressing a public rally, the senior BJP leader said, "When India and Pakistan were divided, three rivers were given to Pakistan and three to India. However, India continuously gave the river water supply to Pakistan, but now we will use that river water supply to nurture the Yamuna river through the Yamuna project."

As per the Indus Water Treaty, India allows the water of Ravi, Beas, Sutlej rivers to flow into Pakistan. It is to be noted that after the Uri attack in 2016, the government had decided to fast track the water projects in the region with an aim to curb the river flow across the border to Pakistan. Gadkari's decision is set to increase the pace of such projects and it is going to hurt Pakistan a lot in the long run.

The Indian government has been making several efforts to make Pakistan pay for supporting the perpetrators of Pulwama terror attack, which was carried out by a suicide bomber owing allegiance to Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad. New Delhi has already received support from more than 40 countries in condemning the terror attack. These countries have also demanded that Pakistan must take steps to wipe out terror outfits flourishing in the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has repeatedly claimed that it has nothing to do with Pulwama attack. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Islamabad was not involved in the terror attack and he will take action in this regard only after receiving credible inputs from India.