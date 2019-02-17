Pulwama kind of incident doesn’t take place without security lapse: Ex-RAW chief

HYDERABAD: Former Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Vikram Sood on Sunday said that incidents like Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed his car into one of the buses of CRPF's convoy, “does not take place without a security lapse somewhere.”

Talking to ANI, Sood said: “I have no idea what actually went wrong, but this kind of incident does not take place without a security lapse somewhere. What actually happened, I don’t know. Obviously, there was just more than one man involved. There would have been the guy who brought the explosives. Someone put it together. Somebody got the car. They have knowledge about the vehicles’ movement.”

He added that the terrorists knew the spot where they are going to target the security personnel. "There must have been a group of people who did it and this person who did the bomb(ing), (was) selected, motivated to do it. It is too early to conclude—A went or B went wrong,” he said.

When asked about the possible action which the government should take against Pakistan, the former RAW boss said that it's not a boxing match and India will respond after taking everything into account.

"It’s not a boxing match. You do a reaction like the PM said you do it at your convenience, at your own time and place of your choice. It doesn’t happen tomorrow or today.”

Talking about the issue of Kashmir, the former RAW chief said: “First of all, we have to be consistent with what we do. Secondly, it should be an Indian approach and not a party approach.”

Sood remarked that time has come to set up and institution to “deeply analyse the wrong moves taken by India in the past.”

“There has to be a system where you can honestly do research on why things went wrong. We are known by our failures. But we don’t mind that because this helps us to preserve what we have done in the past,” Sood noted.

(with ANI inputs)