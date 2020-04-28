Pune to shift 20,000 people to safe zones in a bid to combat coronavirus COVID-19 threat

Pune: In a move to combat the spread of coronavirus in Pune, the administration is preparing to shift 20 thousand people from coronavirus affected area to safer zones. The plan is divided into several phases, in which the first phase will include 20,000 people and after the number of people will go on increasing. can be shifted.

The people are likely to be shifted in schools, vacant houses in the municipality, godowns. The arrangements for their living will be made by the police.

The administration has divided Pune city is divided into two parts - Pune city and Pune district. According to the data till Tuesday (April 28, 2020) morning, the Pune city has 1217 patients and the entire district includes 1348 COVID-19 patients. The death toll in Pune has gone up to 75.

There are five major hotspots in Pune which are - Bhavni Peth, Kasba Peth, Dhole Patil Road, Yerwada, Ghole Road. There are 70000 thousand slums in these areas, which has a population of around 3.5 lakh people. The major reason behind the shifting plan is that the house in these areas is small and up to 6-8 people live in these houses which violated the social distancing norms.

Even after several efforts made by the police most of the people are not following lockdown rules. Therefore, the administration is preparing to shift these people to another place for some time.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in Maharashtra went up to 8590 and 369 deaths.