Punjab gave 25 years to Congress, 19 to Akali Dal, I am only asking for 5 years: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi/Punjab: Making a dent in the Akali-Congress stronghold, AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressed a massive Jansabha at Lambi, Punjab today. He said that the people of Punjab gave 25 years to Congress and 19 years to Akali Dal, I am only asking for 5 years, if they don't like our governance, then they can throw the AAP out next time.

CM Arvind Kejriwal added that Punjab owes loans of 3 lac crores today because of the corrupt leaders and AAP will recover all of it from them once it comes to power. He stated that Punjab’s leaders gulp down 34,000 crores from its budget of 1.7 lac crores and this Congress government is the most corrupt government of Punjab till date, all the people are engaged only in filling up their pockets. Kejriwal attacked the rivals and said that these people are saying that the government treasury will get emptied if every woman gets 1,000 rupees, how did the government treasury not empty when they looted thousands of crores from it?

If AAP government is formed, funds will not go into the pockets of politicians, they will go to the pockets of the women who are the backbone of Punjab. Kejriwal said that Punjab has to decide whether they want a government that plays gilli-danda or a government that builds good schools & hospitals. I want to tell the people of SC community that Channi Sahab may belong to SC community, but Kejriwal is your brother, he is a part of your family, he said.

AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held a massive Jansabha in Lambi as a part of his Punjab tour today. The venue saw a full house as the people of Lambi Constituency came out in support of AAP in unprecedented numbers. AAP Punjab Convenor & MP Bhagwant Mann, MLA & Punjab Co-incharge Raghav Chadha alongwith Senior Party Leaders like Harpal Cheema, Smt Baljinder Kaur and Lambi Constituency candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian.

Arvind Kejriwal said, “I extend my heartiest greetings to all brothers, sisters, mothers, children, the elderyly and everyone who has gathered here in such large numbers. Congress is currently in power in Punjab. Under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh earlier, and now CM Channi Sahab. Captain made lavish promises during the previous election season; said he would generate employment but did not give single person any job in five years; said he would increase pension, again did not deliver; said he would waive off farmers’ loans, did not waive off a single such loan; said he would disburse smartphones and again did not fulfill his promise. The Congress Party saw the incompetence Captain presented, and out of fear of losing elections under Captain Sahab, they hastily gave the post of the CM to Channi Sahab just three months ago. Now, CM Channi Sahab has begun declaring new-new promises every other day. But from this odd series of events it is indeed clear that there hasn’t been a more ‘Dramebaaz’ government in the history of independent India.

Kejriwal added, “I was recently watching an interview that Channi Sahab gave in which he stated that he meets people 24x7. He said that people come and visit him at his place throughout the day, in the verandah, in the drawing room, in every corner of his house, even his bathroom. I believe Channi Sahab must be the first CM in the history of the world who meets the public in the bathroom. Then the interviewer questioned Channi Sahab on the status of NRIs, to which he responded saying ‘I myself am an NRI. I used to live in my Pind (village) earlier, but now I’ve moved to the city. So the people from my village call me NRI.’ So it all became a joke to people. Another such joke was trending on social media yesterday in which the recently declared Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu phones Channi Sahab saying ‘I became Miss Universe’ and Channi Sahab replies saying ‘So what? I myself am Miss Universe.’ One day Channi Sahab visited the prison and asked an inmate why he went to jail – the inmate said ‘Because I was a pickpocket.’ Again, Channi Sahab says, ‘So what, I myself am a pickpocket!’ They have created a mockery out of the Punjab Government. How will Punjab’s future progress the way things are going? These days, Channi Sahab has been making the rounds claiming to be the true ‘Aam Aadmi’ (common man), saying ‘Kejriwal isn’t an Aam Aadmi’. He proudly says that he knows how to play Gilli-Danda and Kancha, ‘does Kejriwal?’ He goes on to mention ridiculous activities like mounting a tent, milking a cow asking whether I can do these things. Today, I will personally address these questions. No, I don’t know how to play Gilli Danda. But what I do know is how to make great schools for my students to excel. I don’t know how to play ‘Kancha’, but I know very well how to build hospitals and Mohalla Clinics for your treatment. I don’t know how to mount a tent, but I know how to provide free electricity to my people. I don’t know how to milk a cow, but I know how to make sure my people get 24x7 electricity supply with no power cuts. Now it is on the people of Punjab to decide if they want a government which plays Gilli-Danda or one which builds schools and hospitals for them.”

He stated, “Today the Congress party has become a circus. No senior leader in their party gets along with the other. Siddhu Sahab doesn’t get along with Channi Sahab. Channi Sahab doesn’t get along with Jakhar Sahab, who in turn doesn’t get along with Pratap Bajwa, and on and on. There is immense internal feud and cabinet meetings are full of conflict and arguments. How will a government that is so fragmented from within work for the interests of the people? Such a party or government cannot secure the future of the state of Punjab. The Congress Government has been the most corrupt government in Punjab’s history, and they are well aware of this and the fact that they are not going to stay here for long. So everyone is busy filling their pockets in the little time left – from all the way up in the chain of command to the most ordinary party worker. Illegal sand mining is taking place in broad daylight within CM Channi’s own constituency which Raghav Chadha raided recently. This is the height of corruption that Channi Sahab’s government has reached. How can a CM be unaware of illegal sand mining and smuggling taking place under his own nose? It is not possible. It clearly points towards the CM’s complicity in the illegal trade. He must be making quick bucks off this for him to allow the illegitimate sand mining to continue despite being exposed. Which is why I say from the most senior positions to their ordinary workers, everyone is preoccupied with stealing and plundering and indulging in flagrant corruption. A few days ago, one minister pointed his finger at another minister in Punjab accusing him of corruption in the transfer postings. Every minister, every MLA is busy with bribery and swimming deep in corruption. We have never seen a more corrupt government till date.”

He added, “On top of this, they keep declaring false promises. Channi Sahab said he fixed the rate of sand at 5 rupees per foot, but nowhere will you find this pricing. He said he has fixed cable pricing at Rs. 100 – is any cable man taking 100 rupees? No. He says he has made electricity free, but again this is a blatant lie – isn’t everyone receiving the same extravagant bills? Repeatedly they are making hollow promises and constantly failing to deliver even the bare minimum. It gives me immense happiness to see all the mothers and sisters and daughters gathered here today. Once we form the government in Punjab, each and every one of you above the age of 18 will receive one thousand rupees per month in your bank account. Ever since I have announced this guarantee, the opposition has been after me, criticizing this decision. They say that if every woman is given a mere thousand rupees a month, the government vaults will become empty. This is far from true. You are the ones who have plundered the government vaults for your vested interests. Where was your concern then? Now that mothers and sisters are going to get some financial assistance, you are worried about the very vaults you looted?”

He said, “Punjab has a debt amounting to Rs. 3 lakh crore. Delhi also used to have a lot of unpaid loans, but in 5 years I have completely paid off all its debts and today it is running on profits, with not a single debt. These incompetent parties that have governed Punjab in the past have brought the burden of this 3 lakh crores worth of unpaid debt. They diverted all the money for their personal escapades. Today I ask the people of Punjab, whom these power hungry politicians have looted: shouldn’t we take all the money back from them? We will hold them accountable for every single paisa they have gambled away and make them pay. They ask where the money to fulfil the women’s guarantee will come from. I have made all required calculations and I will tell you how I will provide financial assistance to the deserving mothers and sisters of Punjab. A total of 10 thousand crore will be needed for us to deliver on our guarantee to pay a thousand rupees a month to each adult woman. Additionally, we will mirror the model of electricity supply that we have implemented in Delhi and provide free electricity 24x7 in Punjab as well. This will cost us 2 thousand crores. So adding these guarantees our total expenditure would be 12 thousand crores. Punjab’s budget is 1 lakh 70 thousand crore rupees – so you can imagine the level of corruption that takes place in the system. 50%, 60%, 70%? Someone says 150%! But even if we assume that 20% of the money falls prey to corruption – even that amounts to 34 thousand crore rupees being diverted to fill the pockets and Swiss Banks of these corrupt politicians, every single year.”

He continued, “Once the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power in Punjab, none of this money will fill any politician’s pockets, nor will it end up in Swiss banks. It will go into the accounts of the women in Punjab who deserve it. How many of you have friends and family living in Delhi or are aware of the changes AAP has made in the capital? I believe everyone must have heard about the transformation of schools in Delhi and the highly improved level of education in them. I ask you all, shouldn’t Punjab’s schools see the same kind of reform? Channi Sahab says that Punjab’s schools are the best in the country. But the people know the truth, is that the case? No it isn't. Does any kind of education take place in Punjab’s government schools? Schools have become ruins and Channi Sahab has the audacity to call them the best in the country. It pains me to see how the teachers of Punjab have been forced to go to the streets in protest, how they’ve had to pick up posters and banners instead of chalks and pens. All they are asking for is permanent jobs and yet you see how the autocratic Channi Government is battering them with the use of force. Teachers are supposed to be shown respect. If you beat up teachers then who will teach our kids?”

The Delhi CM further said, “We transformed healthcare in Delhi. If someone falls sick in Delhi, no matter how big or small the treatment is, no matter what the cost is, the patient gets free treatment. Be it a crocin or a 70 lac treatment, you’ll get it for free. Why shouldn’t Punjab also get this facility. These leaders abuse me and say I am throwing away money, is spending money on the people of your state illegal? Is it immoral? No, it isn’t, but yet they say it because they don’t want commoners to get facilities like they do. If CM Channi falls sick he gets free treatment, why shouldn’t the people also get it? If he can get free electricity why can you not? When AAP comes to power, you will get all of what he gets for free. Apparently, water prices are skyrocketing in Punjab too, that too will be made free like Delhi.”

He continued, “Congress is going around asking for votes of the SC community because we have an SC CM. All I have to say is, Channi Sahab may be from this SC Community but Kejriwal is your family member. He is your brother, he is your son. If you fall sick, I will be there for you. If your child needs a good education, become an IAS, it’ll be me and you who’ll do it, not CM Channi. All you need to do is continue supporting us like you have in the past. Punjab was formed in 1966, since then Congress ruled for 25 years, Akali Dal for 19 years, you gave that to them. I am asking you to give me 5 years too, feel free to throw us out if you don’t like our governance. I am also warning you, you gave Congress 25 years and Akalis 19 years, they did nothing at all. If you give them 5 more they will just make a fool out of you and not do anything at all for the next 5 too. Turn your heads towards Delhi, we asked for 5 years, the public trusted us, we came to power and they liked our work so much that they gave 5 more.”

Addressing the people of Lambi constituency Kejriwal said, “Gurmeet Kudian Sahab is a man who wears honesty like an armour. His father started off by doing honest politics and he is carrying the flag forward. We are an honest party and thus our candidate is also very honest. The Badal family has kept Lambi in their shackles for 25 years, it is time you opt for Kudian Sahab now.”

