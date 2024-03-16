NewsIndia
Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Voting Dates, Election Schedule: Know Polling And Result Dates In Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Shimla

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 04:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Voting Dates, Election Schedule: Know Polling And Result Dates In Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Shimla Pic: ANI

Today, on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 3 PM, the Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The autonomous body announces the timetable in a live televised conference.

The election will be held across nations. Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh are crucial states during the Lok Sabha Election 2024 with many seats, it becomes a major battleground for political parties.

The Result date for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is June 4, 2024.

Read on further to find out the dates of Lok Sabha Polls in ..... Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh

Phase Of Election in Chandigarh- 1st phase

Phase Of Election in Gurgaon- 1st phase

Phase Of Election in Shimla- 1st phase

Voting Date for Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Chandigarh- June 1, 2024

Voting Date for Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Gurgaon- June 1, 2024

Voting Date for Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Shimla- June 1, 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2019

For the unversed, in the previous Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission announced the schedule on March 10. The polling occurred in seven phases across the country, starting from April 11. The votes were counted on May 23.

