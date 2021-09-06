हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab Police Recruitment 2021

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 634 Civilian Support Staff openings ends tomorrow, check details

The recruitment will be carried out through a Common Application Form (CAF) and Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by document scrutiny.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 634 Civilian Support Staff openings ends tomorrow, check details
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Punjab police have invited applications for the recruitment of Civilian Support Staff in the Investigation Cadre by direct recruitment. A total of 634 vacancies have been notified.

The recruitment will be carried out through a Common Application Form (CAF) and Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by document scrutiny.

Interested candidates can apply on iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021 for the jobs.

However, the deadline to apply is about the end soon. The last date for online application is September 7. Hence, the candidates have until tomorrow to apply for the jobs. The application process had started on August 17.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 - Vacancy details:

Legal Officer - 11

Assistant Legal Officer - 120

Forensics Officer - 24

Assistant Forensics Officer - 150

Computer/ Digital Forensics Officer - 13

Information Technology Officer - 21

Information Technology Assistant (Software) - 214

Financial Officer - 11

Assistant Financial Officer - 70

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit:

Minimum age as on 1 January, 2021 – 18 years

Maximum age as on 1 January, 2021 – 37 years

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 - Selection procedure:

Stage 1: Computer Based Test (CBT) Objective Type having multiple choice questions

Stage 2: Document Scrutiny

Also Read: Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021: 190 vacancies for Specialist Officers announced, check details here

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Punjab Police Recruitment 2021Recruitment 2021Punjab PolicePolice jobs
Next
Story

Farmer protests: Rakesh Tikait hits out at PM Narendra Modi, says he will lose election if he contests from Gujarat

Must Watch

PT20M54S

Rahul Gandhi only does politics of illusion: Sambit Patra