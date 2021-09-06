Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 634 Civilian Support Staff openings ends tomorrow, check details

New Delhi: The Punjab police have invited applications for the recruitment of Civilian Support Staff in the Investigation Cadre by direct recruitment. A total of 634 vacancies have been notified.

The recruitment will be carried out through a Common Application Form (CAF) and Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by document scrutiny.

Interested candidates can apply on iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021 for the jobs.

However, the deadline to apply is about the end soon. The last date for online application is September 7. Hence, the candidates have until tomorrow to apply for the jobs. The application process had started on August 17.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 - Vacancy details:

Legal Officer - 11

Assistant Legal Officer - 120

Forensics Officer - 24

Assistant Forensics Officer - 150

Computer/ Digital Forensics Officer - 13

Information Technology Officer - 21

Information Technology Assistant (Software) - 214

Financial Officer - 11

Assistant Financial Officer - 70

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit:

Minimum age as on 1 January, 2021 – 18 years

Maximum age as on 1 January, 2021 – 37 years

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 - Selection procedure:

Stage 1: Computer Based Test (CBT) Objective Type having multiple choice questions

Stage 2: Document Scrutiny

